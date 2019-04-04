Blackline Inc (BL) Stake Decreased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,389 shares during the period. Blackline comprises 1.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.59% of Blackline worth $66,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158,237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 13.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blackline in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 19.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 618,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $19,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $568,865.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $24,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,443.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,925,408 shares of company stock valued at $237,152,823. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackline stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 595,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,663. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.12 and a beta of 1.02. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Blackline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

