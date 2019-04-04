Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Reaches $2.02 Million (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $35,648.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.01349954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00315422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00148063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00037932 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00010198 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

