Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 74.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.27 billion and $4.00 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 74.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $297.72 or 0.05983577 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, bitFlyer, SouthXchange and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.01752376 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00052371 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003760 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,709,413 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Zaif, Livecoin, CoinEgg, EXX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC Trade UA, IDCM, Binance, Koineks, BitMarket, Coinsuper, BitForex, CoinBene, COSS, Bitbank, Bitso, C2CX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, GOPAX, Graviex, Trade By Trade, DSX, Bibox, Kraken, Iquant, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Independent Reserve, Coinsquare, DragonEX, Bit-Z, UEX, Bit2C, B2BX, ChaoEX, Bitstamp, xBTCe, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptohub, BigONE, Buda, Bisq, BX Thailand, CoinFalcon, Tidex, Allcoin, ZB.COM, cfinex, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Bleutrade, Gate.io, CPDAX, Koinex, Coinfloor, Coindeal, Koinim, ABCC, BTC Markets, RightBTC, Bitbns, Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, ACX, Coinroom, Bithumb, Mercado Bitcoin, MBAex, BitBay, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Bittylicious, BTCC, Negocie Coins, YoBit, Kucoin, Kuna, Crex24, Exmo, Coinone, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, Coinbase Pro, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, FCoin, OTCBTC, WEX, Indodax, QuadrigaCX, Coinnest, Coinrail, Coinbe, CEX.IO, Vebitcoin, SouthXchange, WazirX, CryptoBridge, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Gatecoin, HBUS, Coinhub, Bitinka, TOPBTC, Exrates, Ovis, OKCoin International, Korbit, bitFlyer, QBTC and Liquid. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.