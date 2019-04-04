bitCNY Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003043 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $160.30 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00389028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.01696609 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00260495 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001015 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 70,010,200 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

