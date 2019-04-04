BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 355.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BioScrip were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of BioScrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BioScrip alerts:

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. BioScrip Inc has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.69.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioScrip Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIOS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BioScrip in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

WARNING: “BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/bioscrip-inc-bios-shares-bought-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.