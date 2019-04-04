Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Biogen by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 6,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 115,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.04. 2,614,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,821. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,897.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $322.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.04.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

