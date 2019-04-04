Biocorrx Inc (BICX) Director Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Biocorrx Inc (OTCMKTS:BICX) Director Louis C. Lucido purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
OTCMKTS BICX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595. Biocorrx Inc has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.98.
About Biocorrx
