Biocorrx Inc (BICX) Director Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Biocorrx Inc (OTCMKTS:BICX) Director Louis C. Lucido purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS BICX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595. Biocorrx Inc has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.98.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. The company distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

