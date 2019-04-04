Binance Coin Price Hits $19.18 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $227.61 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $19.18 or 0.00382750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, DDEX and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.01812934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00246853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00386121 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 189,175,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,175,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, FCoin, Bancor Network, Exrates, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.