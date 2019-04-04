BidaskClub Lowers SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.91.
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $105.05 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $61.87 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.81.
In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 19,670 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.65, for a total transaction of $2,117,475.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,450.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $177,473.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,828.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,984 shares of company stock worth $3,752,731. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.
