BidaskClub Lowers SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $105.05 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $61.87 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 19,670 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.65, for a total transaction of $2,117,475.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,450.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $177,473.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,828.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,984 shares of company stock worth $3,752,731. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.