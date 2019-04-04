Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Director Sells $22,848,274.80 in Stock

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Director Joseph P. Disabato sold 488,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $22,848,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 683,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,596. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus to $58.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

