Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8,639.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,820,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,563,000 after acquiring an additional 586,855 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $49,250,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $383,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

