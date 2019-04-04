Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 25.3% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 86,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 222,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 54.8% during the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 16,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $137.84 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Compass Point started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/belpointe-asset-management-llc-raises-stake-in-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.