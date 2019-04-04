Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $127.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,828,556.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,506,095.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039,190 shares of company stock worth $129,455,652. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $124.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

