Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

