Bellatrix Exploration’s (BXE) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their sell rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellatrix Exploration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued an average rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bellatrix Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.33.

NYSE:BXE opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

