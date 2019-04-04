Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at TD Securities

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BXE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th.

TSE:BXE opened at C$0.29 on Monday. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

