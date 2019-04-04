Bee Token Price Up 2% Over Last Week (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Bee Token token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $520,834.00 and approximately $12,915.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00383961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.01814232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00245385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00383375 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,129,159 tokens. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken . The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com . The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

