Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.91 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,760,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,207,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,688.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

