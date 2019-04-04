Bechtle AG (BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €85.13 ($98.98).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BC8 shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €85.20 ($99.07). 45,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a fifty-two week high of €90.65 ($105.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

