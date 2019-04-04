BBX Capital Corp (BBX) Short Interest Update

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,859 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the February 28th total of 1,069,644 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BBX Capital stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BBX Capital has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $601.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.61.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BBX Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. BBX Capital’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BBX Capital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

