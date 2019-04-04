BB&T Co. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (BBT)

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for BB&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BB&T’s FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBT. Bank of America upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.49.

NYSE BBT opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,009.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,062,000 after buying an additional 4,086,502 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,568,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,112,000 after buying an additional 162,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,129,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after buying an additional 181,065 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

