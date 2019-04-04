BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (BBAVY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAVY opened at $16.91 on Monday. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BBA AVIATION PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

