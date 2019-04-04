Barclays PLC Sells 23,516 Shares of Viad Corp (VVI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viad by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 569,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,549,000 after buying an additional 469,053 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viad in the third quarter worth $8,664,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,890,000 after buying an additional 144,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,445,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $4,650,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viad had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $296.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

