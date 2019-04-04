Barclays PLC Invests $365,000 in Wpp Plc (WPP) Stock

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPP opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.98. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $92.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.4747 per share. This represents a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

