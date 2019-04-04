Barclays Analysts Give Engie (ENGI) a €16.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENGI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.38 ($17.88).

Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

