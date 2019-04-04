Barclays Analysts Give Diageo (DGE) a GBX 3,470 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 3,470 ($45.34) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGE. Investec reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) target price (up from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price (up from GBX 3,200 ($41.81)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,625 ($34.30) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,065.29 ($40.05).

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,113 ($40.68). 2,108,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,376.50 ($31.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,156.50 ($41.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Diageo (LON:DGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Diageo will post 13579.9997985228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,901 ($50.97) per share, for a total transaction of £101,426 ($132,531.03). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, with a total value of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). Insiders have bought 3,151 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,769 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

