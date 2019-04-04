BankUnited (BKU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BankUnited have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While consistent growth in loans and deposits, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are expected to drive revenues, continued margin pressure (despite higher interest rates) remains a major near-term concern. Also, increasing expenses are expected to hurt its bottom-line growth to an extent. Further, the company’s considerable exposure to residential mortgage loans is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKU. Stephens downgraded shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of BKU opened at $34.31 on Monday. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BankUnited had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

