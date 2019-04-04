Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,455 Shares of Unit Co. (UNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Unit worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNT. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Unit by 6.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,603,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,769 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Unit by 30.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 718,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 316,370 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,256.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNT shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens started coverage on Unit in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Unit Co. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $818.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Unit’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unit Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

