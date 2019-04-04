Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,472,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 94,722 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Navigant Consulting stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $796.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

