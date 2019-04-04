Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Position Boosted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,998,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,472. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $112,682,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

