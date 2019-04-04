JetBlue Airways’ (JBLU) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JBLU. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 191,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,439. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $125,650 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 59,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

