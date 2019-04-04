Bank of America Raises Pfizer (PFE) Price Target to $48.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.16.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $255.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,376,516.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,992,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,371,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,164,000 after buying an additional 541,774 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

