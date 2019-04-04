Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.60 Million Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $5,376,944.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,532,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

