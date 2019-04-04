Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,135,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 535,200 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 237,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPP. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $198.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/bank-of-america-corp-de-decreases-position-in-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp.html.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.