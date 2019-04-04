Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective (down previously from $8.40) on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

