Banco Bradesco (BBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. HSBC lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE BBD traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,380,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,098,809. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.