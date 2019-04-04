Banc of California (BANC) vs. Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Critical Analysis

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banc of California and Farmers Capital Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 1 3 1 0 2.00 Farmers Capital Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Farmers Capital Bank has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.13%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Farmers Capital Bank.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Farmers Capital Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banc of California pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Farmers Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 10.18% 6.62% 0.46% Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Farmers Capital Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $446.71 million 1.61 $45.47 million $0.49 28.90 Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers Capital Bank.

Summary

Banc of California beats Farmers Capital Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

