BaaSid 24-Hour Volume Tops $121,224.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $121,224.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00393856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.01692456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00259902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00392994 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,140,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.