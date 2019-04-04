B. Riley Boosts Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Price Target to $14.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $12.25 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $196.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 148,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 78,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

