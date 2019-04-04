AXA Equitable (EQH) Price Target Cut to $23.00

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AXA Equitable from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised AXA Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on AXA Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA Equitable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 215,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,669. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 46,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $919,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

