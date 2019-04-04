Avnet (AVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slowdown in transportation demand is hurting Avnet. Though the sale of the Technology Solution division has allowed the company to focus on high growth areas, it will take considerable time to reflect in its bottom line. Moreover, as Avnet draws considerable revenues from outside the U.S., any unfavorable currency fluctuations and uncertain macroeconomic environment may impede its growth. Also, the company’s domestic and foreign operations are subject to significant competition. However, it is benefiting from strength in vertical markets such as industrial, defense, aerospace and healthcare. Shares outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,685. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

