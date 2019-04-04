Avnet (AVT) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Avnet worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,437.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,741,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,673,236 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

AVT opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

