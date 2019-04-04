Avnet (AVT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.56% of Avnet worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,300,000 after acquiring an additional 315,288 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

NYSE AVT opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

