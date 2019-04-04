Aviance Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,453 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,850,072 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after buying an additional 4,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

