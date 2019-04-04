Avangrid Inc (AGR) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.10% of Avangrid worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,980,000 after acquiring an additional 103,270 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 372,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 26.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.94.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/avangrid-inc-agr-position-trimmed-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.