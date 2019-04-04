Autonio 24 Hour Volume Reaches $122,064.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $882,039.00 and $122,064.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00385726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.01742756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00254331 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,478,324 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, Exrates, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

