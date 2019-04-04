Autohome (ATHM) versus Castlight Health (CSLT) Head-To-Head Survey

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Autohome has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autohome and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 39.63% 31.59% 22.58% Castlight Health -25.39% -12.93% -9.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Castlight Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.05 billion 11.72 $417.57 million $3.75 27.83 Castlight Health $156.40 million 3.47 -$39.71 million ($0.16) -23.63

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Castlight Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autohome and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 1 1 4 0 2.50 Castlight Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $88.72, indicating a potential downside of 14.98%. Castlight Health has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. Given Castlight Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Autohome.

Summary

Autohome beats Castlight Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

