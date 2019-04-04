Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Cowen started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. 240,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,209,804. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.