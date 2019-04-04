Audioeye (AEYE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Audioeye from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. National Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Audioeye from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Audioeye stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 88.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the third quarter valued at $2,117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

