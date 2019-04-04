Auctus Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 2% against the dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $347,594.00 and $16,742.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00388176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.01696903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00263849 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00391236 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,269,058 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

